Man shot after declining pot sale request in Atlanta

A 20-year-old man found himself in a rather peculiar predicament in Atlanta after he apparently, had the audacity to decline a prospective customer’s request for marijuana.

It all went down where our young hero was leaving an apartment complex on Friday afternoon, according to a press release from Atlanta PD. The stranger, not taking kindly to the “no weed for you” response, decided that armed robbery was the next logical step. Our victim, however, wasn’t keen on parting with his hard-earned cash and put up a fight.

Cue the unexpected brawl, a few shots fired, and him ending up with a bullet in his leg.

As if things weren’t weird enough, the shooter vanished into thin air before the police could swoop in to sort out this marijuana misadventure.

The investigation is still unfolding.