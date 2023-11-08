Florida driver’s “Booty Patrol” truck raises eyebrows and gets him in hot water

A motorist in Florida found himself in hot water when he was issued a citation by sheriff’s deputies for his unconventional choice of vehicle decor — a green stripe and the playful moniker “Booty Patrol” emblazoned on the rear of a white Chevy Silverado.

Authorities asserted that the truck’s aesthetics bore a striking resemblance to a Border Patrol vehicle. Underlining the seriousness of the matter, the driver was penalized under a statute prohibiting vehicles from featuring red and blue lights that might be mistaken for those used by law enforcement, according to The Hill.

Comments on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post, however, revealed that the truck was intended as a “show vehicle,” with the disputed lights having only been utilized during the production of a music video and never on public roadways.