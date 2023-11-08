11/08 Election Results

Keep in mind, ballots post marked by yesterday will still be counted so the first reported results may not stand as is. To keep track of all the races click on the links below:

Yesterday was election day. In Wasco County, the only item on the ballot was the North Wasco County School District 21 bond request. So far, 6,618 ballots have been counted for a 45.30% participation rate. No votes are leading right now with 3,476 votes for 52.56 percent of the ballots, while yes votes are at 3,138 votes for 47.44% of the ballots.

In Klickitat County, 4,226 ballots have been returned out of the 15, 801 eligible voters for a 26.75% participation rate.

In the race for Goldendale Mayor, Dave Jones has a commanding lead over Michael P Standley. Jones has 503 votes to Standley’s 44 votes.

Other Goldendale City Council contested races find Theone Wheeler has a large lead over Filberto Ontiveros Jr. for the Position #2 seat.

For the Position %5 seat, Danielle Clevidence has a good size lead over Darlen Williamson.

For the Wishram School District Position #2 Seat, Betsy Barnhart lead Jason Cheyne Blodgett at this time.

The Centerville School District Position number #1 race sees Eric Olson with a 12 vote lead over Shannon Crocker-Ihrig.

The Goldendale School Board Position #1 race has Chris Twohy with a lead over Will Samuelsen right now.

The Lyle School District Board Position #1 race sees Dan Smith beating John Hadley. In the Position #4 seat race, Marc Havey has a two-vote lead over Kathi L. Green.

Many of the races saw Candidates running un-apposed.