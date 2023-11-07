Utah customer receives warm cup of urine from Grubhub

A Utah man’s food delivery nightmare unfolded when he unsuspectingly sipped from a “warm cup of urine” instead of the Chick-fil-A milkshake he had ordered via Grubhub, leaving him justifiably horrified.

Caleb Woods, the unfortunate recipient of this disturbing swap, says he had placed an order for fries and a shake from the popular fast-food chain, per Delish.com. As he eagerly began enjoying his meal, he was shocked to discover that the cup he had received contained something far from the sweet treat he expected — it was, in fact, a cup of warm urine.

Woods quickly confronted the Grubhub driver, who had not yet departed, capturing the entire conversation on his home security system. In the exchange, he expressed his disbelief at the driver’s mix-up, as he held the questionable styrofoam cup. The delivery worker admitted to the unfortunate mistake, citing his habit of using cups in his car due to the long hours he worked.

While Grubhub partially refunded some of the money, Woods revealed that he was not fully compensated for the disturbing experience. The food delivery company issued a statement, announcing the termination of the driver’s contract and pledging to apologize to the customer, promising corrective measures.