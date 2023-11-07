Doughnut-loving NYC rats steal hearts in viral subway romance

A charming rodent duo in New York City recently captured the spotlight with their doughnut delight.

In a TikTok video, shared by Carly Hittner on her account @smallredcar, the rat nibbles on an abandoned doughnut on the subway tracks, before gallantly dragging it away. The rat then finds another one of its kind and the two share the sweet treat.

“Some of the men in this city need lessons in chivalry,” Hittner captioned the video, which has garnered over 3.3 million views. She even humorously tagged the clip with a cheeky message aimed at the city, suggesting that “Donut rat treats his woman better than half you other rats in this city.”

Hittner explained that the video was taken after a dinner date with her boyfriend, and the sight of the rat’s efforts reminded her of the iconic “pizza rat” that took social media by storm in 2015, according to HuffPost.

TikTok users lauded the rat as a “HIGH VALUE MAN” and a “PROVIDER” for its companion, adding that the NYC rats seemed to have a more successful love life than some humans.