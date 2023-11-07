Billionaire offers $185,000 for year-long island adventure, but there’s a catch

A reclusive billionaire is dangling a tantalizing offer in front of a fortunate couple: the chance to spend a year on a picturesque private island in the Caribbean, complete with a jaw-dropping $185,000 paycheck. However, there’s a twist to this tropical dream job.

Recruitment agency Fairfax and Kensington recently posted the opportunity, where the selected pair’s primary responsibility is to become full-time in-house influencers, promoting the exclusive island retreat through social media, according to Page Six. Their mission? To meticulously document the island’s transformation from a construction site into a luxurious paradise.

The couple will be the ultimate influencers, capturing and personalizing the island’s story, from its bare-bones beginnings to the completion of its opulent metamorphosis.

While the owner’s identity remains a secret, the British Virgin Islands boast a neighborhood of billionaire-owned islands, including Richard Branson and Larry Page.

The assignment begins in January, with a demanding six-day workweek schedule and one annual return flight home.

To qualify, applicants need to be social media-savvy, adventurous, and possess luxury industry experience.

Prospective influencers should submit a TikTok video for consideration, as the lucky couple will be selected before the holiday season.