Woman’s costume theft turns into thrilling chase

In a Halloween caper that sounds straight out of a slapstick comedy, a woman found herself in a high-speed escapade with the law after allegedly snatching a costume from Walmart.

Sapphire Utley, the would-be costume connoisseur, apparently couldn’t resist the urge to add some festive flair to her wardrobe. Caught red-handed during the act of shoplifting, she decided to turn her trick-or-treat adventure into a real-life Fast & Furious spin-off.

Utley hopped into a white Dodge Avenger and floored it, nearly triggering a full-blown collision, according to KLKN TV.

The Grand Island Police Department, proving they’re no strangers to costume capers, embarked on a pursuit that eventually led them to a hotel hideout. There, they nabbed Utley.

Now, besides a potential cool prison jumpsuit, Utley faces charges of shoplifting, evading the costume police, and exhibiting her daredevil spirit by driving with a suspended license.