Trooper’s “chicken crossing” chronicles

In an epic tale of “Why did the chicken cross the road?” a brave Washington State Trooper found himself face to beak with a daring chicken along the Insterstate.

The Washington State Department of Transportation couldn’t resist capturing the fowl encounter, sharing a video of the trooper’s heroic chicken rescue on social media.

“A chicken was spotted on the shoulder of I-5 at NE 145th St in #Seattle. Thankfully a State Patrol trooper had egg-cellent timing to save the chicken before it crossed the road,” they wrote.