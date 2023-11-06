Motorboat Registration Renewal Reminders Coming

The Oregon State Marine Board will be mailing motorboat registration renewal notices to boaters whose motorboat registration expires on December 31, 2023, and electronically to boat owners with emails on file. Each renewal notice is unique to the owner and their boat. Boat owners are encouraged to take advantage of the online renewal option.

Renewing online using the Marine Board’s Boat Oregon Store is the fastest method, offering a printable temporary permit to go boating right away. Owners can renew multiple boats or purchase Waterway Access Permits in one transaction with a $1.50 portal provider fee. The registration decals are mailed within 2-5 days from online sales and within 7-10 business days from the date of receipt by US mail with payment and the remittance coupon. Owners can then expect an additional 2-4 weeks for their decals to arrive by US Mail. The timelines may vary since printing and mailing are handled outside the agency.

Any watercraft with a motor or sailboats 12 feet or longer are required to title and register with the Marine Board. Motorboat registration fees are $5 plus $5.95 per foot and are issued on a 2-year calendar basis.

Renewing in the fall and winter is recommended to avoid long delays during the peak summer season. The renewal cycle begins on November 1st of the expiration year.

Nonmotorized boaters with paddlecraft 10 feet and longer can also purchase waterway access permits through the Boat Oregon Store. A 7-day permit costs $5, an annual permit is $17, and a two-year permit is $30. Annual and two-year permits are also valid for the calendar year(s). Paddlers are encouraged to purchase permits early in the year to get the most out of permits. And because these permits can be saved or printed immediately, these make great stocking stuffers for the holidays! Especially when gifting paddlecraft.

Visit the Boat Oregon Store help page with videos and written instructions on how to navigate the system to renew your motorboat registrations or purchase Waterway Access Permits.

