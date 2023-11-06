Love holiday sides? Well, now you can enjoy them as chocolate

Hot off the culinary presses, Campbell’s has unveiled its 2023 State of the Sides report, a gastronomic guide to holiday food trends. This year, however, they’ve dived into the love of side dishes and are working with luxury chocolatier Phillip Ashley to recreate them in chocolaty form.

Together the two will create a limited-edition, “soup-infused” Holiday Sides Collection, ensuring that you can now have your sides and eat them in chocolate format too, taking its inspiration from classic Campbell’s side dishes like Green Bean Casserole to the sizzling Jalapeño Cheddar Mac & Cheese.

Other flavors include Baked Corn Casserole, Hot Honey Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Everything Bagel Mashed Potatoes, and Apple, Fennel & Herb Stuffing.

The Holiday Sides Collection by Phillip Ashley Chocolates will be available for purchase starting November 7th at $35 each, while supplies last, on PhillipAshleyChocolates.com.