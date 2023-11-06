Finance Committee Releases Chairman’s Mark of the Mental Health, Drug Pricing, Extenders Package Ahead of Markup

Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Ranking Member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, today released the Chairman’s Mark of a legislative package to expand mental health care and substance use disorder services under Medicaid and Medicare, reduce prescription drug costs for seniors at the pharmacy counter, extend essential Medicaid and Medicare provisions that will expire this year, and increase Medicare payments to support physicians and other providers.

The Committee will hold a markup on the legislation on Wednesday, November 8, at 10 a.m.

“This week marks another important step in tackling America’s mental health crisis and making sure prescription medication is affordable for everyone. The Committee will also consider essential Medicaid and Medicare provisions that have expired already or will expire without congressional action – a must-do to avert harmful Medicaid cuts to safety-net hospitals, for example,” said Wyden. “I look forward to a productive, bipartisan markup in the Finance Committee and to advancing these important policies to support the health of the American people.”

“When the Finance Committee approved the comprehensive, and fully offset Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act, we demonstrated the bipartisan conviction and momentum needed to move good policy from concept to law,” said Crapo. “This week’s markup builds on that strong foundation by incorporating additional priorities from Senators across the Committee to promote pharmacy access, reduce out-of-pocket costs for patients, extend critical programs and drive improvements in mental health care, particularly for our rural communities.”

The Chairman's Mark can be found here. A section by section can be found here. A CBO analysis can be found here.

Amendments and additional information will be posted here on Tuesday, November 7, after 12 p.m.

