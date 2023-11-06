City of The Dalles Public Works: Operation Clean Sweep

As weather cools many trees scatter leaves across lawns and streets. Fallen leaves can block storm water catch basins and cause flooding. They also create a slip hazard when they freeze onto the streets. We need your help to dispose of leaf piles and keep our streets safe.

The city-wide goal is to pick up leaves promptly so that they do not block the storm water catch basins and before they freeze onto the streets. To realize this goal we need your help. Citizens are asked to park off the street during street sweeper work hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To report abandoned autos (extended parking with flat tire, storing junk, expired tags or broken windows) call (541) 296-5481 x1153.

D o not rake leaves from your yard into the street . Compost leaves at home or put them in your yard debris container for pick-up. You can also put them in compostable paper bags and take them to The Dalles Transfer Station.

Compost leaves at home or put them in your yard debris container for pick-up. You can also put them in compostable paper bags and take them to The Dalles Transfer Station. Remove large sticks or branches from the roadway so they don’t jam the sweeper.

Clear storm drains in front of your house to prevent flooding during a rainstorm.

Free Leaf Disposal in November

During November The Dalles Transfer Station, located at 1317 West 1st Street, will accept yard debris at no charge. Take bagged leaves to the transfer station Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Free leaf disposal is for City of The Dalles residential customers only. Landscape care companies and non-residential properties are not eligible for this special offer. Please use compostable paper bags. The Dalles Disposal will not accept yard debris in plastic garbage bags.

For more information about free leaf disposal call The Dalles Disposal at (541) 298-5149.

If you have questions about street sweeping, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.

–end–