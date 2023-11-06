Chargers roll past Jets 27-6 behind Davis’ punt return, Ekeler’s 2 TDs and LA’s sack-happy defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Derius Davis returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown, Austin Ekeler ran for two scores and Joey Bosa and Los Angeles’ defense stifled Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ bumbling offense in the Chargers’ 27-6 victory. Justin Herbert was 16 of 30 for just 136 yards, but became the fastest player in NFL history to 1,500 completions as the Chargers snapped the Jets’ three-game winning streak. Keenan Allen had eight catches for 77 yards to reach 10,000 career yards receiving. Los Angeles forced New York to fumble four times and recovered three of them and sacked Wilson eight times.