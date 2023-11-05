Pawsitively Purrfect: Army Corps of Engineers’ viral giant cat calendar returns for 2024

The Army Corps of Engineers is back at it, unleashing their much-anticipated 2024 calendar that combines two unlikely bedfellows: giant cats and vital infrastructure.

Last year, their calendar took the internet by storm, earning its own spot on TV talk shows. This time, they cunningly timed the calendar release with National Cat Day, first teasing it on the holiday and then dropping the feline extravaganza the following day.

What’s different this year? The cats appear to have taken a more laid-back approach, lounging on government projects rather than wreaking havoc on them.

But the real surprise is the addition of a dog calendar. Yes, they’ve doubled the fun with pups supervising dams, sailing on ships, and navigating locks. Although the dog calendar is impressive, it’s the giant cats that continue to steal the spotlight online.

You can snag both calendars for free on their Facebook page.