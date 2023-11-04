Woman claims she drank “semen-contaminated” water at Ritz-Carlton

(NOTE NATURE) A couple’s posh stay at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay turned into a chilling, X-rated episode when Jane Doe took an ill-fated sip of what she thought was regular bottled water. Little did she know, this bottle was a real party crasher, filled with a surprising ingredient — someone’s “special sauce.”

Jane and John Doe are suing the high-end resort, Ritz-Carlton, and the Marriott International empire, along with a cast of unidentified characters, according to San Francisco’s KRON4. They’re keeping their own identities secret to avoid the circus of embarrassment.

The lawsuit claims one of the hotel’s employees pleasured himself into a Ritz-Carlton-labeled water bottle and delivered it to the married couple’s room. When Jane went to consume the water she quickly realized something was off — not only in taste but in texture too. She thought it was a chemical mishap, but a call with a claim adjuster confirmed that her water had been, well, “defiled.”

Now, this couple wants justice and DNA tests on the suspicious substance.