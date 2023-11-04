Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Stencel retires after 39 years of military service

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, the outgoing Adjutant General, Oregon, formally retired today after more than 39 years of military service during a ceremony held in his honor. General Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau was the presiding officer over the ceremony.

“In the eight the years since he took the mantle of Adjutant General, Mike (Stencel) has navigated the formidable challenges, responding to the global pandemic, civil unrest, multiple overseas deployments, supporting Operation Allies Welcome, and managing wildfire seasons that transformed into wildfire years.” General Hokanson said, detailing the extensive list of challenges during Stencel’s tenure. “Ultimately Mike oversaw the mobilization of Oregon Guardsmen from almost every mission our National Guard does.”

Stencel has served as the Adjutant General, Oregon since 2015 and is a Command Rated Pilot, with more than 1,900 military flight hours. During his years of service he has flown the T-37, T-38, F-4C Phantom II, and F-15A/B/C/D Eagle.

Speaking to those in attendance, Stencel detailed many of the challenges and changes he has experienced during his time in service.

“Going into retirement, I’ve asked so much of everyone in uniform over the last eight years… my ask is that you get involved,” he said. “Become proponents for education, because the country absolutely needs us to be engaged responsible citizens.”

As Stencel retires, Col. Alan Gronewold has been selected by Gov. Tina Kotek as Oregon’s next Adjutant General.

-30-