Johnson runs for 256 yards, 4 TDs in No. 5 Washington’s high-octane 52-42 win over No. 24 USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dillon Johnson had never rushed for more than 100 yards in any game in his four seasons of college football. The Washington tailback surpassed triple digits well before halftime Saturday night, and he kept running all the way to a landmark performance for his unbeaten Huskies.

Johnson knew he was just one cog in an offensive machine that had several higher gears than its powerful Southern California counterpart.

Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns, Michael Penix Jr. passed for 256 yards and two scores and No. 5 Washington stayed perfect with a 52-42 victory over No. 24 USC.

Devin Culp and Ja’Lynn Polk caught TD passes from Penix, who also rushed for a score while the Huskies (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12) won a high-octane thriller featuring two elite offenses and two deficient defenses. Washington won by scoring the game’s final 10 points and shutting out USC in the fourth quarter.

“They’re one of the top couple of offenses in the country,” Washington coach Kalen DeBoer said of USC. “I know we’re up there, too. … We just knew we had to go blow for blow, and keep swinging, keep fighting. That’s what our guys did, and at some point, someone was going to make a big play. We did that a couple of times tonight.”

Washington has now struggled to put away three straight opponents since i ts huge victory over Oregon last month, but the Huskies still haven’t faltered.

Johnson had the fifth-biggest rushing performance in Washington history and its first 200-yard game or four-TD game since 2017. The Huskies racked up 572 total yards around him, making nine pass plays covering at least 15 yards apiece and nine runs of at least 10 yards.

“It was a special game, man,” said Johnson, the Mississippi State transfer. “We just wanted to be the most physical team. The last two weeks, we haven’t played up to our standards.”

Caleb Williams passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (7-3, 5-2), who have lost three of four to derail their championship hopes.

“I want to go home and cuddle with my dog and watch some shows,” the Heisman Trophy winner said when asked how he felt after yet another big performance wasn’t enough.

“Like, we lost the game,” Williams added. “I work hard throughout months, years to have big games like this, try and go win and play your best, each and every one of us. We came out with a loss today, so emotionally I want to go home and I want to play with my dog.”

Raleek Brown, Darwin Barlow and Williams rushed for TDs, while Tahj Washington, Brenden Rice and Mario Williams caught scoring passes in front of a sold-out Coliseum for USC’s 100th Homecoming weekend.

The offenses combined for 1,087 yards, but Washington repeatedly made bigger plays at key moments, and the Huskies never trailed in the second half.

Mario Williams caught a 20-yard TD pass from Caleb Williams to make it 42-42 late in the third quarter, but Washington’s Grady Gross made a 43-yard field goal with 12:25 to play. Caleb Williams then took a long sack that put the Trojans out of field-goal range on their next drive, and Washington marched 91 yards for Johnson’s fourth TD with 2:20 left.

“We didn’t play very well tonight,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Biggest thing was the run game. Way too many big plays. Some of our worst ball was on some of the biggest plays of the game. … “I think our guys are frustrated that we’ve been so, so close and we haven’t played good enough to be able to separate.”

USC gave up at least 40 points for the fifth time in its last six games, increasing the pressure on Riley’s longtime defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch.

“I’m not into the big-picture questions right now,” Riley said when asked about his loyalty to Grinch. “My job is to go try to beat Oregon next week and to coach what we have here.”

Big, bold offensive plays happened regularly in this meeting between two longtime Pac-12 rivals heading to the Big Ten together next season.

Penix threw a spectacular 22-yard TD pass to Culp while running out of bounds in the second quarter. USC answered with a 95-yard drive capped by two electrifying runs from Barlow, but Johnson made an untouched 52-yard TD run moments later.

USC went ahead on Washington’s 41-yard TD reception off a sublime flea-flicker — but after Polk’s TD catch tied it, Zion Tupuola-Fetui forced Williams’ fumble on USC’s next snap.

Tupuola-Fetui, whose father died last week, was visibly emotional on the sideline after his big play.

“I was hoping that we could hold them to 14 (points) or something,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “We held them to an L, so that’s fine with me.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies have their “0,” but it’s been a grind. They’re still not completely convincing as a College Football Playoff contender, and they’ll almost certainly find it harder to move the ball in their final three games against defenses much better than woeful USC.

USC: The Trojans’ second season under Riley is officially a failure, and the defense deserves nearly all of the blame on a team that has scored at least 32 points in nine of its 10 games. A fan mutiny could occur if Grinch sticks around next season.

UP NEXT

Washington: Host Utah on Nov. 11.

USC: At Oregon on Nov. 11.

___

Nix throws 4 TD passes and runs for 2 more scores in No. 6 Oregon’s 63-19 rout of California

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and No. 6 Oregon pulled away from California in a wild first half in a 63-19 victory Saturday.

Nix completed 29 of 38 passes for 38 yards. He had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. Tez Johnson caught 12 passes for 180 yards and two scores and the Ducks (8-1, 4-1 Pac-12, No. 6 CFP) remained undefeated at Autzen Stadium.

Jaydn Ott ran for 93 yards and a touchdown for the Golden Bears (3-6, 1-5). Nohl Williams scored on a fumble return and Mateen Bhaghani made two field goals.

Nix was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for another during Oregon’s 35-6 victory at No. 13 Utah last weekend.

He went into the game against Cal averaging 292.1 yards passing. He has thrown 25 touchdown passes and run for five more.

Nix is getting Heisman Trophy buzz, although he’s facing competition from fellow Pac-12 quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has helped keep No. 5 Washington undefeated. The Huskies downed the Ducks 36-33 in Seattle this season.

In periodic downpours, the game got off to a wild and slippery start.

Nix’s pass was intercepted on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Gary Bryant Jr. bobbled Nix’s pass and it fell into the hands of Cal safety Patrick McMorris on the Oregon 38.

Bhaghani attempted a 41-yeard field goal, but it was blocked by Khyree Jackson and run back to the Cal 10 by Jahlil Florence. The Ducks were ruled offside and hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty — putting Cal on the Oregon 9.

Fernando Mendoza’s subsequent first-down pass was intercepted by Steve Stephens IV. Penalties again thwarted Oregon, but Nix’s second-and-37 pass was caught by Tez Johnson for a 48-yard touchdown.

Oregon went up 14-0 when Mendoza’s fumble was scooped up by Taki Taimani, who took it to the goal line before Nix scored on a 1-yard keeper.

After Cal closed the gap on Bhaghani’s 43-yard field goal, Nix fumbled following a botched snap and Williams recovered, running seven yards for a touchdown to make it 14-10. Bhaghani added a 27-yard field goal to pull the Bears closer.

Nix had another 1-yard keeper before a pair of touchdown passes — a 14-yard scoring pass to Johnson and a 7-yard TD to Troy Franklin — to push the Ducks’ lead to 35-13 at halftime.

Ott scored on a 20-yard run early in the third quarter for Cal but the Ducks answered with Bucky Irving’s 6-yard scoring run to make it 42-19.

The Bears threatened with 4:05 left in the third on Oregon’s 5m but Jaivian Thomas fumbled and Oregon recovered.

Thomas, a freshman who ran for a touchdown earlier this season against Oregon State, was injured on the play and was motionless on the field for several minutes. Both teams surrounded him as he was carted off the field. His condition was not immediately known.

Nix found Terrance Ferguson with a 4-yard scoring pass early in the fourth quarter. Jordan James added a 16-yard scoring run. Backup Ty Thompson threw a 6-yard TD to Traeshon Holden in the final minutes.

Saturday’s meeting was the last between the two teams as members of the Pac-12 as it is known now. Oregon is off to the Big Ten next season, while the Golden Bears are joining the ACC.

THE TAKEAWAY

California: Ott, the Pac-12’s leading rusher with more than 107 yards per game, did not play in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 50-49 loss to USC last weekend, but he started against the Ducks. Ott ran for 153 yards and three scores against the Trojans.

Oregon: Oregon leads the all-time series against Cal 43-41-2 and has won the last five. The Ducks have so dominated at home in recent years that Cal has won just once — back in 2007 — at Autzen Stadium in the past 35 years.

UP NEXT

California: Host Washington State next Saturday.

Oregon: Host USC next Saturday.

___

Stanford shuts down high-scoring Washington State in 10-7 victory

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Stanford kicker Joshua Karty hit the go-ahead field goal with less than 6 minutes left, and the Stanford defense shut out Washington State in the second half in a gritty 10-7 victory on Saturday night..

The Cardinal (3-6, 2-5) snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cougars in the last Pac-12 Conference matchup between these longtime league foes.

Washington State (4-5, 1-5 Pac-12) lost its fifth straight game after starting the season 4-0 and reaching No. 13 in The AP Top 25 poll.

After a quiet three quarters, Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught a key 30-yard pass on third down and Cardinal backup QB Justin Lamson converted a fourth-and-1 to set up Karty’s 31-yard field goal with 5:56 remaining.

The Cardinal forced a three-and-out on the Cougars’ ensuing possession and salted away the game with a 10-play drive.

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels was 15 of 31 passing for 115 yards. Sam Roush had seven catches for 61 yards, including a crucial 27-yard grab on a fake-reverse pass from Lamson.

Lamson led the Cardinal with 54 rushing yards and ran for a 1-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to pull Stanford even at 7—7. He effectively ended the game with a 2-yard rush on fourth-and-1 with 2:36 left. The Cardinal were able to run the remaining time off the clock and picked up their third road victory.

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward passed for 240 yards and one touchdown. Wideout Lincoln Victor had 12 catches for 66 yards, and Josh Kelly caught four passes for 82 yards. Kelly had the only touchdown for Washington State on a 9-yard TD catch in the second quarter.

HOBBLING COUGARS

Washington State was without its top two running backs, Nakia Watson and Dylan Paine, because of injuries. Watson took two early carries before leaving.

Redshirt freshman running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker, in his first career start, had 34 yards on 13 carries.

The Cougars also played with starting cornerback Chau Smith-Wade due to injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal showed lots of moxie in wet, ugly conditions on the Palouse. After giving Washington a major battle the week before, this win continues the upward trend in the second half of coach Troy Taylor’s first season.

Washington State: The tailspin continues. Over the last few weeks the Cougars’ biggest problem had been their defense. Against Stanford it was an offense that went totally quiet in the second half.

UP NEXT

Stanford: At No. 16 Oregon State on Saturday.

Washington State: At California on Saturday.(backslash)