Opera singer’s bow-and-arrow rampage strikes a sour note at nursing home

Opera singer Mark Holland transformed from a renowned baritone to a bow-and-arrow-wielding maestro of chaos at a Nursing Home. Picture this: a disgruntled voluntary resident, denied his shopping spree, roaming in the hallway with the mentioned weapon of choice.

As the bewildered staff made a panicked call to the police, Mark, armed with his bow and arrow, stormed out of his room, butt-naked and belting out a tune only he could understand, according to Lytham St. Annes News.

Meanwhile, residents sought refuge in the cellar as Mark’s rampage caused around nearly $3,500 worth of damage. But this operatic villain was no match for the forces of law and order, as the police tasered him into a stunned silence.

Mark’s encore is a six-month stint in prison.