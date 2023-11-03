Connecticut man faces charges for impersonating police officer

A Connecticut man has been arrested for using his Dodge Challenger equipped with red and blue police lights to expedite his daily commute.

According to local new source Daily Voice, Connecticut State Police pulled over Michael Marshall, 43, after observing his Dodge Challenger with flashing red and blue lights, a feature typically reserved for law enforcement vehicles. Marshall confessed to using aftermarket controls to activate these lights, admitting that he was not a sworn officer and had no authorization to use them.

As a result of the investigation, Marshall now faces charges for impersonating a police officer and his vehicle was towed from the scene. He was subsequently released on a $5,000 surety bond and is set to appear for arraignment on Monday, November 13.