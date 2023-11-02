Northern Ireland town having a cow over missing bull semen

Folks in Clogher, a village in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland are trying to locate the whereabouts of two artificial insemination tanks containing a “large quantity” of bull semen believed to have been stolen from a building sometime between October 21 and 23, according to the BBC.

What would prompt such a theft you might ask? It turns out cattle semen can be worth a lot of money depending on the quality of the bull and prize-winning animals can command a high price.

Artificial insemination is important in farming for several reasons. It’s better for the environment for one thing, because improving the genetic quality of the headstock can reduce greenhouse gasses caused by cattle. It also allows farmers to develop the genetic quality of their herd, improving productivity, temperament or other characteristics.

The biggest concern for authorities, however, is the liquid nitrogen used in the cryogenic storage the semen, could be dangerous if handled properly.