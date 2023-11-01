Italian woman wins court case to evict her two sons, aged 40 and 42

The economy in the U.S. and around the world has forced many young adults to live with their parents, and nowhere is that been more prevalent than in Italy.

The situation got so bad that a 75-year-old woman in Pavia, Italy took her two sons, 40 and 42, to court, in an effort to have them evicted.

The woman claimed that she tried on several occasions to convince to find alternate living arrangement, seeing as how both had jobs, “but neither of them wanted to know,” she said, according to a report in the local newspaper La Provincia Pavese, according to The Guardian.

The judge sided with the woman, ruling that while the men still living at home was initially warranted due to the “obligation of the parent to provide maintenance”, it was no longer justifiable given the fact that they were over 40. The men have until 18 December to move out.