Florida man drops his pants during arrest to prove he doesn’t have weapons

In a bizarre incident captured on body-camera video, a Palm Coast, Florida, man found himself in hot water after allegedly exposing himself to Flagler County deputies.

Forty-year-old Shawn Madden was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses, including exposure of sexual organs, assault on an officer, disorderly intoxication (alcohol) and resisting an officer without violence. The incident unfolded on Sunday in a local neighborhood after deputies responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance and arguing with a woman in the street, according to The Messenger.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered a shirtless and agitated Madden, who was behaving aggressively and making threats toward them. The bodycam footage captured a tense exchange as deputies attempted to defuse the situation, with Madden repeatedly challenging and provoking them. Shockingly, Madden dropped his pants in front of the deputies, insisting he wasn’t carrying any weapons.

Madden ultimately surrendered and was taken to the Flagler County Jail. He was later released after posting $2,000 bond.