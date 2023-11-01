Calling All Sims Enthusiasts: Win $2,000 by playing The Sims

Sims fans it’s your time to shine! Casino.org is offering $2,000 for gamers to do what they love — play The Sims!

In an effort to drum up some excitement about a new potential expansion pack, Casino.org is now accepting applications for the next “Simfluencer.”

For those chosen, the rules are pretty simple: Download the latest version of The Sims 4, grab the High School Years expansion pack — paid for by the company — choose your Sim’s destiny to being a “Simfluencer” or “Video Game Streamer” and then report back on your progress in the game until reaching the coveted title of Mega-Siminfluencer or Pro-Gamer.

Those interested can apply now.