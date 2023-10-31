Taco Bell investigated for in-kitchen haircut

A bizarre blend of haircuts and fast food has stirred up controversy in Kokomo, Indiana, as the Howard County Health Department launches an investigation into a local Taco Bell.

Reports emerged of an unconventional salon session taking place within the kitchen, where a Taco Bell employee was seen receiving a haircut, according to ABC affiliate WHTM.

Jennifer Legear inadvertently captured the image while working at the Sycamore Street Taco Bell, where she had been employed for about a month. She initially shared the photo with friends via Snapchat, but later posted it on social media after losing her job due to the image.

The Howard County Health Department conducted an inspection in response to a complaint, though they have not confirmed a direct link between the complaint and the haircut incident. The department emphasized the importance of food safety, emphasizing the need to avoid hair contamination.

While Legear is frustrated about her firing, she remains content that someone is investigating the matter, and the public awaits the forthcoming report and response from Taco Bell corporate. As of now, Taco Bell has not issued a response.