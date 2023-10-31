Senator Murray Statement on Confirmation of Jack Lew as Ambassador to Israel

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement following Senate confirmation of Jack Lew to be U.S. Ambassador to Israel. Lew was confirmed this afternoon by a vote of 53-43.

“This is a critical moment for the U.S. relationship with Israel—we need our embassy fully staffed, and strong lines of communications with our allies. Jack Lew is a capable and experienced professional who understands the region well and will be ready to get to work on day one—this could not be more important right now. The world is on edge and how the U.S. wields its leadership matters a great deal. I look forward to working with Ambassador Lew.

“While I am pleased that we now have a confirmed U.S. ambassador to Israel, it is also important to note that continued Republican holds on hundreds of nominees to the State Department and Department of Defense are doing real harm to our national security and military readiness at a time where American leadership and partnership is needed more than ever—this is dangerous and shortsighted, and I hope we can confirm these nominees swiftly.”

