Georgia restaurant charges “adult surcharge” for unruly kids

A quaint eatery in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant in Georgia, is causing quite a stir on the national scene by implementing a rather unconventional policy – charging an “adult surcharge” for parents deemed unable to control their children.

According to WABC, numerous online reviews from disgruntled patrons detail their experiences in which they were either hit with this hefty fee or subjected to admonishment by the restaurant’s staff for what they perceived as unruly kids. The tales of dining woes include an owner berating parents and suggesting they “go to Burger King and Walmart,” as well as charging an additional $50 for “bad children.”

It’s not all doom and gloom, though, as the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant also garners praise in hundreds of other reviews for its delectable cuisine and stunning riverfront vistas.