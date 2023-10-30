HOV Lane Hijinks: Driver busted with clown dummy passenger

In a sidesplitting traffic encounter, a Washington State driver got caught red-nosed when their passenger turned out to be none other than a creepy clown dummy.

Trooper Rick Johnson, the ever-vigilant public information officer for Washington State Patrol District 2, found himself face-to-face with this oddity on the HOV lanes of Interstate 405 in Renton.

As the trooper approached, it must have been quite the revelation — the “passenger” was a Halloween dummy!

Trooper Johnson, showing off his humor, couldn’t help but quip on social media, “Love the Halloween vibe but still doesn’t count.”

The driver, though, wasn’t laughing, because their dummy shenanigans came with an extra fine — for improper use of the HOV lanes.