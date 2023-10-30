Deputy’s heartbreak leads to suspension

A Florida deputy apparently took her breakup blues to a whole new level. When she spotted another car parked outside her ex-boyfriend’s house, she decided to go all “Sherlock” on it — leading to her suspension.

Deputy Rikayla Berrien turned to the police database to unveil the mysterious owner of the parked vehicle. According to Click Orlando, an investigation revealed Berrien sent texts to her former flame — after driving by is home that night — expressing her heartbreak and hopes of him being a “good stepfather” in his newfound love life.

But the real kicker? Berrien later openly admitted to snooping around in the database, proclaiming, “Did I run her tag? 100% I did.” While she might have made an efficient detective, her actions landed her in hot water, leading to a one-day suspension for her digital detective escapades.

This, coupled with an earlier off-duty party brawl, left her with a two-day suspension — a rollercoaster of misadventures for the deputy in question. Who knew a breakup could lead to such law enforcement lunacy!