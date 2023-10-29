Viral video leaves a sour taste in beer lovers’ mouths

China’s Tsingtao Brewery found itself in a frothy situation when a video went viral, allegedly showing a worker relieving himself into a tank at one of the company’s factories.

The video, according to the BBC, depicted a man in work attire participating in a rather unconventional brewing process. According to a Chinese business publication quoted by the BBC, neither the urinator nor the videographer were “direct employees” of Tsingtao.

The brewery released a statement emphasizing that the tainted batch had been quarantined and reported promptly to the authorities. Social media, naturally, responded with puns aplenty, one jester noting, “I’ve always said the beer here is like horse pee. Turns out I was wrong.”

Despite the humorous spin, Tsingtao’s shares took a temporary tumble, giving a whole new meaning to “spirited” stock exchange performance.