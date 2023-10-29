Survey shows what candy corn lovers have in common

As National Candy Corn Day looms on October 30th, a recent survey by BRACH’S, America’s leading candy corn brand, reveals that the divisive treat still has a stronghold on American taste buds. According to the survey, 62% of Americans enjoy candy corn as a fall season tradition.

Notably, candy corn lovers are not just aficionados of sweet treats; they’re passionate decorators, with 81% taking their fall and Halloween decorations seriously. Parents of kids seem to be especially drawn to candy corn, with 50% of them preferring it over other candies like gummies and lollipops.

Surprisingly, it seems most people are buying Halloween candy not just for the trick-or-treaters, but also for themselves, with 60% admitting to this self-indulgence. However, parents prioritize their kids, with 61% purchasing candy primarily for their little ones.

The generational divide in candy corn love is intriguing, with 69% of Millennials leading the pack in celebrating the fall season or Halloween with this divisive treat. Gen X, Gen Z, and Boomers follow, each with their unique preferences.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.