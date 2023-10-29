Dorothy is that you? Shack mysteriously appears on California street

In a scene straight out of The Wizard of Oz, California police were left bewildered by the sudden appearance of an abandoned shack on an Irwindale city street.

Perplexingly, surveillance footage offered no insight into how this peculiar abode landed there. One can only imagine the slapstick possibilities: perhaps it was a housing mishap in Oz?

On Facebook the Irwindale Police Department quipped, “An anonymous caller (Let’s call her Dorothy) reported a house that seemingly fell from the sky and landed in the middle of one of our city streets. With this year’s first ever tornado warning in Los Angeles, IPD was sure this was the case.”

The post reassured concerned citizens, noting, “there were no witches harmed when the house landed.” A heroic team from Royal Coaches Towing was summoned to click their heels together and whisk the house away, though the shack’s destiny remains a mystery.