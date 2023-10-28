When stranded on the Eiffel Tower, why not pop the question?

A man attempting to climb the Eiffel Tower on Thursday, October 19 was arrested, temporarily stranding visitors, including a Washington, D.C. man who saw it as the perfect opportunity to propose to his girlfriend.

Amir Khan had been planning to propose to Kat Warren later that day in a Paris garden, followed by a romantic dinner on the River Seine. When the lifts were temporarily shut down because of the climber, Khan seized the opportunity to spring his surprise.

Coincidentally, an Associated Press reporter was also stuck at the tower’s summit and got their story.

“I figured we might be here longer than I imagined,” Khan told the AP reporter. “So I didn’t want to miss dinner and she always wanted to be proposed to on or under the Eiffel Tower. So I figured, ‘This is it, this is the moment.’”

And the answer?

“Yes,” of course.

“He had a pretty good chance of me saying ‘Yes’ all along,” Warren said, laughing.