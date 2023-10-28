The Dalles Downtown Area Stormwater Catch Basin Cleaning

Starting Monday October 30, 2023 and lasting through Friday November 3, 2023, The Dalles Public Works crews will be cleaning storm water catch basins in the Downtown Area. The purpose of this work is to protect property and the environment. Cleaning catch basins allows for fast drainage into the storm water conveyance system.

Crews are scheduled to work on First, Second, Third and Fourth Streets from the west side of Lincoln Street to the east side roundabout. Work will occur between 9:00 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. each night. The overnight schedule will cause the least disruption to traffic and businesses. We ask that you park so that the catch basins are accessible during the night work hours.

Temporary traffic controls will not be used during these low traffic hours. Please stay well clear of the vacuum truck when the truck lights are flashing.

W. 6th Street from Cherry Heights Road through W 3rd Place are scheduled to be cleaned shortly after 7:00 a.m., with traffic controls, during the same week.

Please proceed with caution around work areas.

Thank you for your help with worker and citizen safety in work zones.

–see attached map–