PAC 12 Saturday

Fifita leads Arizona to 27-24 win over No. 11 Oregon State

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Noah Fifita threw two touchdown passes to Michael Wiley in the fourth quarter and Arizona beat No. 11 Oregon State 27-24 for its second straight win over a ranked opponent. The Wildcats had a week off following a 44-6 win over then-No. 19 Washington State that matched their largest margin of victory over a ranked team. Arizona maintained its momentum against Oregon State behind Fifita. Fifita threw for 275 yards on 25-of-32 passing and three touchdowns, hitting Wiley on passes of 40 and 3 yards in the final quarter. The Wildcats also held Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in check most of the night while limiting the Beavers’ run game.

Penix throws 4 TD passes and No. 5 Washington beats Stanford 42-33

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw four touchdown passes and No. 5 Washington held off a fierce comeback attempt to beat Stanford 42-33 for its 15th straight win. A week after being held without an offensive touchdown in a win over Arizona State, the Huskies got their passing game going well enough to hold off the Cardinal and extend the second longest winning streak in the nation. Ashton Daniels ran for two touchdowns and threw another to Elic Ayomanor but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Cardinal from losing their seventh straight home game.

Bo Nix throws 2 touchdowns, No. 8 Oregon rolls over No. 13 Utah 35-6

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Oregon to a 35-6 victory over No. 13 Utah, which had an 18-game home winning streak snapped by the loss Saturday. Troy Franklin tallied 99 yards and a touchdown on eight catches for the Ducks. Bucky Irving added 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Oregon won in Salt Lake City for the first time since 2016. The Ducks racked up 390 total yards and forced two turnovers. Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 136 yards and had two interceptions. Devaughn Vele had a season-high 80 yards on seven catches for the Utes.

Garbers throws 2 TD passes, UCLA defense posts 7 sacks in 28-16 victory over Colorado

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Garbers threw two touchdown passes, UCLA’s defense sacked Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders seven times and the 23rd-ranked Bruins broke open a close game at halftime with three second-half touchdowns in a 28-16 victory over the Buffaloes. UCLA led 7-6 at halftime after committing four first half-turnovers, but took scored touchdowns on three of its first four second-half drives to take control

Brooks scores 3 TDs; Arizona State breaks 6-game losing streak in 38-27 win over Washington State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — DeCarlos Brooks rushed for a career-high 67 yards and three touchdowns in his first start of the season and Arizona State broke a six-game losing streak with a 38-27 Pac-12 victory over Washington State. Cameron Skattebo had 121 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Sun Devils, who set season highs with 38 points, 509 yards total offense and 235 yards rushing. Cameron Ward passed for 315 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two scores for the Cougars, who have lost four in a row for the first time since 2014. Ward moved the Cougars to the ASU 2 with 2 minutes remaining but threw a incomplete pass on fourth down and Arizona State ran out the clock. Trenton Bourguet passed for 274 yards for the Sun Devils.

No. 24 USC rallies for wild 50-49 win over California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jaylin Smith deflected Fernando Mendoza’s pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion try with 58 seconds remaining, and No. 24 Southern California ended a two-game losing streak with a 50-49 win over California. The Trojans rallied after trailing by 11 at halftime. USC scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and went ahead 50-43 on Austin Jones’ 7-yard touchdown run with 3:33 remaining. Mendoza then drove the Bears 79 yards in nine plays to get Cal within one, and the Bears went for the win. Smith leaped to knock the ball away and the Trojans celebrated.