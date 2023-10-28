Oregon State Trooper and motorist struck by suspected impaired driver during traffic stop near Roseburg

On Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., an Oregon State Police patrol sergeant stopped a motorist for a traffic violation on Hwy 138E, facing westbound near milepost 10, in Douglas County.

During the traffic stop, an eastbound motorist crossed multiple lanes of travel and crashed head-on into the stopped vehicle. The operator of the stopped vehicle was critically injured. The patrol sergeant miraculously only suffered minor injuries and the suspect suffered minor injuries. All of the involved were transported for medical evaluation and treatment.

Limited information is available for release at this time due to the ongoing criminal investigation. The Oregon State Police is conducting an investigation into the potential impairment of the suspect impaired driver. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.