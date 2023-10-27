Delivery Truck goes into the Columbia River near Biggs

Yesterday morning (10/26) at approximately 10 a.m., Wasco County 911 received multiple reports of a delivery truck that had gone into in the Columbia River. The crash happened at milepost 100. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded as well as Mid Columbia Fire & Rescue, Umatilla Fire (in the area for training) and ODOT. No serious injuries were reported.

Please be mindful of changing conditions as cold weather approaches, and travel the Gorge safely!

Photos from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: