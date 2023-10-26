What a dummy: Thief poses as window mannequin before stealing jewelry when store closes

A clever thief attempted to rob a mall jewelry store in Warsaw, Poland by posing motionless in a clothing store window until he thought the coast was clear.

The seemed be working, as staff and shoppers didn’t seem to notice anything strange as the man stood motionless, trying to blend in with the other mannequins until closing time, when he made his move, according to a police report obtained by U.K.’s The Sun.

The stunt might’ve worked too — if it weren’t for the mall’s closed circuit TV camera, which caught caught the whole thing. He was eventually busted by the mall’s security staff.

The thief is also accused of dining and dashing at a restaurant, then entering a clothing store and “exchanging his clothes for new ones,” police tell the outlet. In a third incident, the man is accused of stealing money from a store’s cash registers, along with other items.

The 22-year-old man was sentenced to three months in jail, according to Warsaw prosecutors.