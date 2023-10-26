Josh Allen gets Bills off to fast start in 24-18 win over Buccaneers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, and the Buffalo Bills hung on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on Thursday night. After a week of questions about his “low-energy” approach and Buffalo’s slow-starting offense, Allen came through for the Bills. He had been listed on the Bills’ report with a right shoulder injury and was checked in the blue medical tent in the second quarter, but remained in the game. Gabriel Davis had a career-best nine catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Baker Mayfield tried to rally the Buccaneers late, but the game ended on a Hail Mary attempt. Tampa Bay has lost three straight.