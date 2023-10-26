FVR Libraries Welcomes Jennifer Giltrop as New Executive Director

VANCOUVER, Wa – Following an extensive nationwide search, Jennifer Giltrop has officially been hired as executive director for Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries. During a special meeting on Thursday, October 26, the board of trustees voted 5-0 (with two members unable to attend) to approve the contract for Giltrop, who most recently served as Chief Library Officer for Library Systems & Services, LLC and has an extensive background working with libraries throughout the US.

In her over 25 years of library administration and management experience, Giltrop has also served as the Deputy Director for Jacksonville Public Library, the Director of Public Services for DC Public Library, and Public Services Director for Seattle Public Library. Notable among her many achievements was leading Jacksonville Public Library to be recognized as Florida Library of the Year in 2017. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Aquinas College (MI), Master of Library & Information Science from Wayne State University (MI), and numerous certifications and professional memberships.

“Jennifer Giltrop distinguished herself throughout the entire recruiting and interviewing process,” said Olga Hodges, who chairs the FVRL Board’s personnel committee. “She has a knack for bringing people together and meeting them where they’re at, even taking the time recently to visit the smaller and rural libraries in our district. We’re very excited for her to join us and work with our dedicated staff.”

Giltrop’s first day with FVRLibraries will be Dec. 4. The vacancy was created when Amelia Shelley retired at the end of July after nearly eight years as FVRLibraries’ executive director.

“I am honored to be selected as the next Executive Director of Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries,” said Giltrop. “FVRL is a beacon of learning, connection, opportunity, and inspiration for the people we serve. I look forward to joining this great organization and talented staff as we continue to provide excellent library services for our communities.”

Giltrop was chosen from a group of 16 candidates from a nationwide search. FVRLibraries contracted with Strategic Government Resources (SGR) of Keller, Texas for management of the search, interview and selection process.

