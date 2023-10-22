Woman steals car to make it to exotic dancer interview

An Indiana woman seemed to have a unique approach to landing a job as an exotic dancer in Indianapolis: she allegedly swiped a Kia from a car dealership to make it to the job interview.

The audacious theft came to light when a dealership employee reported that a 2013 Kia Optima vanished from the lot after Kasia Shelton had inquired about it. According to ABC4, court documents state that Shelton took the car and embarked on a journey south to Indianapolis and later back to Muncie, Indiana. Authorities eventually tracked her down, in part thanks to a form she had filled out on the dealership’s website prior to the theft.

When questioned by police, Shelton initially tried to conceal her identity but eventually confessed to the theft, claiming she didn’t see the big deal since she had “returned” the vehicle by leaving it in a mall parking lot adjacent to the dealership with the keys still inside.

Shelton now faces charges of auto theft and identity deception, each carrying potential felony consequences of up to two and a half years in prison if convicted.