Snooze and don’t lose: Sleep experts say you shouldn’t be afraid to hit the button

For millions of people, it’s a daily dilemma: hit the snooze button for a little more shut-eye, or just get up?

If it’s any comfort, researchers at Stockholm University have just published a study in the Journal of Sleep that says push away.

The scientists concluded that “30 minutes of snoozing improved or did not affect performance on cognitive tests directly upon rising compared to an abrupt awakening.”

Put simply, the snoozers were sharper — or at least no less out of it — than those who woke up for the day when their alarm sounded.

The scientists concluded, “A brief snooze period may thus help alleviate sleep inertia, without substantially disturbing sleep, for late chronotypes and those with morning drowsiness.”

In other words, if you’re a night owl or drag every morning, you might as well push that button.

How you’ll make your train, on the other hand, is up to you.