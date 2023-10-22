Mom sets example for kids, keys car while they watch

A mother-of-four has set quite the example for her children.

According to the Daily Mail, Sarah Webb, who had been shopping with her children, allegedly felt the neighboring car had parked too close to hers. In a fit of anger, she retrieved her keys and deliberately scratched a vehicle belonging to a Trevor Breed, all while her children looked on, causing about $1,200 in damages.

Caught on CCTV, Webb initially denied her involvement in the act, but on the eve of her trial, she confessed to the vandalism.

Prosecutor Emily Wyles revealed that Breed’s car was his first-ever new car purchase, and he had done nothing wrong in his parking.

Webb was sentenced to an 18-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay about $1,100 in compensation to Mr. Breed, along with $364 in court costs and a victim surcharge of about $30.