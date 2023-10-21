Pac 12 Saturday

Nix sets NCAA mark for most career starts, leads No. 9 Oregon to a 38-24 win over Washington State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns while setting the NCAA record for most career starts and No. 9 Oregon rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 38-24 victory over Washington State. Nix started in his 54th college game and the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) became bowl eligible after a disappointing 36-33 loss at rival Washington last weekend. Bucky Irving ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching a scoring pass from Nix to keep Oregon undefeated at home this season.

No. 14 Utah hits a field goal at the gun for a 34-32 victory over No. 18 Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cole Becker made a 38-yard field goal as time expired, and No. 14 Utah blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter before rallying for a thrilling 34-32 victory over No. 18 Southern California. Caleb Williams ran for an 11-yard touchdown with 1:46 left for the Trojans. But Bryson Barnes punctuated Utah’s winning drive with a spectacular 26-yard scramble to get the Utes well into field goal range for Becker’s winner. Two-way sensation Sione Vaki caught two touchdown passes and accounted for 217 total yards while the Utes sent Williams and Lincoln Riley to their first loss at the Coliseum