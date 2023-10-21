Astros’ Abreu suspended 2 games by MLB, which says he intentionally threw at García

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Baseball, which said he intentionally threw at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. MLB said all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.” Abreu would start the suspension with Game 6 on Sunday unless he appeals. García and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. were fined, along with Texas pitcher Matt Bush and Astros mamager Dusty Baker.