Trevor Lawrence comes through late and the Jaguars hold off the Saints, 31-24

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns, Foyesade Oluokun returned an interception for a score, and Christian Kirk’s 44-yard touchdown after a short catch over the middle lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned from a sprained knee that forced him out of the final minutes of a victory over Indianapolis on Sunday. He led Jacksonville with 59 yards rushing and completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and one TD to help the Jags win their fourth straight. The Saints were in position for a tying TD when they drove inside the Jacksonville 10 in the final minute only to stall out on four straight incomplete passes.