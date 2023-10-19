Shooting in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood kills 1 person and wounds 3 others, police say

SEATTLE (AP) — One person was killed and three others were wounded Thursday in a shooting in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, police said.

Seattle police initially said the four people were shot Thursday afternoon in two separate places but later clarified that they all were shot in Golden Gardens Park, KING-TV reported.

Seattle Fire Department officials said a man in his 40s was killed and a man in his 20s was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was in stable condition.

Police minutes later found a 50-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away with gunshot wounds and they later determined the pair had fled the park, police and fire officials said. Both were taken to Harborview for treatment and were in stable condition, officials said.

Seattle Police Captain Lori Aagard told KOMO-TV that as of Thursday afternoon, police had limited information.

“What we do know is that there are two separate scenes,” Aagard said. “It’s originating from one incident. It was not two incidents. It originated here (Golden Gardens Park) and was possibly centered around a stolen car.”

Aagard also said she believes everyone involved in the shooting had been accounted for.