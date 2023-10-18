Warning: Pennywise the clown has turned up in Scotland

A person dressed as Pennywise — the dancing clown from Stephen King‘s It — has reportedly been running around the streets of Skelmorlie, a Sottish village in North Ayrshire, leaving red balloons.

Pictures and videos of the clown posing around darkened streets have also reportedly been uploaded and then deleted from social media, according to Sky News, and a Facebook account for the Skelmorlie clown has been set up with the name Cole Deimos.

In response to news reports that they had left locals “terrified”, the clown uploaded a “message to the media” during the early hours of Thursday morning.

“Well, well, well, I’ve made the news again. Should I smile for the cameras with my ‘hideous’ grin?” says in the video

The mystery clown is apparently gaining a fan club.

In response to the video, one Facebook user wrote: “Out of all the clowns in this village he’s the best.”

Another added: “Brilliant! Love it every year! Please don’t stop!”

Another person also told the clown to “never stop”, adding: “We were out the other night in Skelmorlie hoping to bump into you.”