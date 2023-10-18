Brazen bear robs gas station bar in broad daylight

Bear walks into a bar … That may sound like the setup for a joke, but it happened for to the owner od a gas station bar in Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Security footage from Jay and Karen deGoesbriand‘s Tipton Gas Bar, obtained by the CBC shows the carnivorous klepto casually walking into the store and rummaging through racks of chocolate bars before leaving with a pack of gummy bears in its jaw.

“Mr. Bear then went out in the parking lot and ate it,” recalls Jay, who was drinking coffee behind the counter at the time of the robbery.

The husband-and-wife duo said the bear didn’t appear to be aggressive ,and the incident left them more amused than scared.

“I thought it was so cool,” Karen said. “Obviously [the bear] has a sweet tooth.”