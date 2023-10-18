Altuve and Javier lead Astros to 8-5 win at Rangers as Houston closes to 2-1 in ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Altuve homered, Cristian Javier worked into the sixth inning of another solid postseason start and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 8-5, closing to 2-1 in the AL Championship Series. Texas lost for the first time this postseason after a 7-0 start as three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was gone after four innings in his first outing in more than a month after recovering from a strained shoulder muscle. Javier set a franchise record for the defending champion Astros by extending his postseason scoreless streak to 20 1/3 innings.