Man takes off in police car during traffic stop

A Milwaukee police officer was in for a surprise when he went to make a routine traffic stop, only for his own car to be stolen isn the process.

As captured by a police dash cam video during the stop, you can hear a door slam, followed by the squad car driving away, passing the officer as he remains with the pulled over car, according to ABC Affiliate WISN.

Laughter and a call for backup ensued, with one officer exclaiming, “Looks like somebody just stole my vehicle.” The dispatcher sought clarification, asking, “OK, did you say your vehicle?” The officer confirmed, stating, “Affirmative.”

Inside the commandeered squad car, the unauthorized driver disregarded traffic rules, passed another vehicle on the street, and sped over a speed bump. After approximately a minute, the individual exited the police car and fled the scene.

Video obtained by 12 News depicted another officer with a drawn weapon in an alley and as he approaches a trash can, the man pops out, identified later as Daniel Barton.

This wasn’t Barton’s first rodeo, a similar incident occurred in May 2023. Accused of stealing a police cruiser during a traffic stop, Barton was subsequently apprehended roughly ten minutes later.

The Milwaukee County court has, in both instances, determined Barton’s competence to stand trial. He now faces misdemeanor charges stemming from these incidents.